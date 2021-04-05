Hogan’s announcement came as officials in several Northern Virginia jurisdictions — Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun counties and the city of Alexandria — opened coronavirus vaccine eligibility to the remaining categories of essential workers. Newly eligible people include those who work in waste removal, housing and construction, food service, higher education, information technology and communication, media, legal services and barbers and hair stylists.

AD

AD

Arlington officials said they hoped to follow suit by the end of the week.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has said he wants the whole state to open vaccinations to the general population by April 18, and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has pledged to do so by May 1, the deadline set by President Biden.

Bowser on Monday announced that the city would also ease some capacity restrictions on entertainment venues, museums, swimming pools and other attractions by May 1.

Maryland officials cautioned that vaccine appointments will not be immediately available for every newly eligible person who wants one and urged members of the public to be patient. While the state said eligibility was expanding specifically for Maryland residents, Hogan and other officials have also described vaccine doses as federal assets and have said out-of-state residents who are eligible will not be turned away.

Six mass vaccination sites are operating in Maryland, with three scheduled to open this week in Montgomery, Prince George's and Baltimore counties.

AD

AD

Appointments can be scheduled through the state's central scheduling website or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

The mass vaccination site in Hagerstown will begin accepting walk-up patients on Tuesday, joining the Salisbury location as the only to places in Maryland to get a shot without first securing an appointment.

Erin Cox contributed to this report.