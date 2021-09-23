She applied for and received rental assistance to remain in the apartment complex she had been living in for over 20 years. But she said her landlord, Hendersen-Webb, would not accept those payments. The property management company said in a statement to The Washington Post that there were “ambiguities and conflict” in the Baltimore City rental assistance contract Harrington used. They are working toward a resolution, the company said, and the Maryland Multi-Housing Association has addressed the company’s concerns with Baltimore and is working with the city to finalize an agreement. In the meantime, however, Harrington is still vulnerable to eviction.