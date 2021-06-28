The person getting vaccinated will also receive a gift card — an extension of an incentive program that has been in place for city residents age 12 and up since June 19. The three sites where the gift cards are available are: RISE Demonstration Center at St. Elizabeth’s, Anacostia High School, and Ron Brown High School, all in Wards 7 and 8.
People getting vaccinated at those sites can also enter a drawing to win other prizes such as a new car, $10,000 for groceries, or a year of free Metrobus and train. Drawings are scheduled for July 6, 13, 20 and 27.
The sites are based in lower-income, majority Black parts of the city that have lagging vaccination rates. In Ward 7 and 8, just 27 and 21 percent of people, respectively, are fully vaccinated, according to the city’s dashboard. In Ward 3, on the other hand, which is home to the city’s Whiter and wealthier neighborhoods, 46 percent of people are fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations at the three sites had doubled as of June 25, according to a health department leader, but it remains to be seen whether the increase was because of the $51 gift card incentive.
A spokeswoman for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Monday was unable to say how many of the gift cards had been given out since June 19. The gift cards for those getting vaccinated and those accompanying them will be offered through July 17, Bowser’s office said. Hours for these and other city vaccination sites are available through the city’s website.
City officials have also tried to reach the unvaccinated through Days of Action and by offering free beer, flowers for Mother’s Day and even airline tickets. And city administrator Kevin Donahue announced this month that the city would offer eight hours of paid leave to any city government employee who received the vaccine.
Nearly 50,000 District residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and more than 1,100 people have died. Both case and death rates in the area have declined dramatically, however, as more people get vaccinated.
The seven-day average of new daily cases reported in the District has dropped to 1.42 per 100,000 residents, from a high of 45.63 per 100,000 residents at the height of the pandemic in January.
No coronavirus deaths have been reported in the city since June 18.
Fifty-two percent of District residents are fully vaccinated, according to The Washington Post’s tracker. And District officials have administered at least one dose to 70.7 percent of the eligible population, which means the city has met President Biden’s July 4 vaccination goal.