“We’re at the point, very soon, where we will have enough vaccine to meet the demand for people who are early adopters of the vaccine,” Bowser told participants in an Advisory Neighborhood Commission meeting in Ward 2 on Wednesday night. “Now our job is to get everyone else, so we can achieve 60 and 70 percent of D.C. residents vaccinated. That’s when we’ll know we’ll really be at a point where we’re crushing the virus.”

With everyone over 16 now eligible to be vaccinated, other jurisdictions are also working their way through their registration lists. In Montgomery County, for example, the number of people who have signed up for a vaccine and are still awaiting an appointment has declined from a high of 210,000 in March to 40,000. Maryland had worked through its 800,000-person pre-registration list as of earlier this week, officials said, although not all have scheduled appointments yet and about 5,000 new people register each day.

In Virginia, officials in Fairfax, Loudoun and Arlington counties and the city of Alexandria said everyone who had pre-registered and was in the Phase 1 priority stage had been contacted to make an appointment. Public health officials will continue to prioritize people in Phase 1 who are not yet registered but wish to be vaccinated, officials said.

More than 180,000 D.C. residents have signed up for a vaccine through the city portal. But Bowser has noted that there are hundreds of thousands more who have not done so.

“We still have to be focused on the people who aren't registered in the portal and making sure that they know about every opportunity to get the vaccine,” she said on Thursday.

The walk-up sites are an effort to reach those people. While most are currently reserved for senior ceitizens, the Bald Eagle Recreation Center offered shots to residents of Wards 7 and 8 who are 18 and older on Wednesday and Thursday. The sites will soon open up to all residents, Bowser said.

The city also launched its first Faith in Vaccine clinics for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community at the Chinese Community Church in Chinatown on Wednesday. Community leaders said members of that community faced language and transportation barriers in getting the vaccine, and may also have been reluctant to venture out because of recent, highly publicized anti-Asian attacks.

Chao Chi Liu, 86, a resident of the Wah Luck House apartment building in Chinatown, learned about the clinic down the block from his building manager and was one of 150 people to get the shot. He’d previously heard of other opportunities to get vaccinated, but he didn’t pursue them.

“Because of my age, it's kind of inconvenient for me to go outside to get the vaccine,” Liu said through a translator. “And so when they told me there’s a clinic here, that’s why I took advantage of it.”

Shelly McDonald-Pinkett, the chief medical officer at Howard University and manager of the vaccination site, said such community-based efforts are “the best way to reach those who are people of color, and those with English as a second language, and those who may be underserved.”

Leaders hope to bring similar clinics to other religious sites in the coming weeks, including those that serve both the Muslim and Ethiopian communities, said Reverend Thomas Bowen, the director of the Mayor’s Office of Religious Affairs.

Wayne Turnage, the District’s deputy mayor for health and human services, called the vaccine the most effective way to defeat “one of the most pernicious viruses this country has ever seen in over 100 years.” He warned that if residents are not vaccinated, the virus will continue to propagate — primarily in areas with low uptake.

“We’re close, we’re near the goal line. It would be so disheartening if a large part of the population decided at this point they will not get the vaccine,” Turnage said at the ANC meeting Wednesday night. “That would slow us down tremendously, and it could potentially have adverse consequences.”

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said this week that 18 percent of senior citizens have not received the vaccine, and the state is trying to make direct contact with 70,000 of the state’s Medicaid recipients who are over age 50. In addition, Safeway, Giant, and Rite Aid will be conducting clinics at senior centers.

“We still have a ways to go before we can declare mission accomplished,” he said at a news conference Wednesday.

The state is also reserving appointments for college students at mass vaccination sites. University of Maryland students will have appointments blocked at the Greenbelt Metro site. Several big employers, including Southwest Airlines, Exelon, Comcast and Amazon, are partnering with the state to receive vaccines.And Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force is expanding its mobile clinic operation, including its first walk-up clinic in Cumberland.

“Next to getting vaccinated, the most important thing you can do is to encourage your neighbors, coworkers, friends and family to get vaccinated as well,” Hogan said. “We truly are close to the light at the end of the tunnel ... So that all of us can finally put this global pandemic behind us.”

Compared to other parts of the country, the D.C. area appears to have handled the pandemic well, according to a report published Thursday by the D.C. Auditor’s office.

Analysts from Georgetown University and the company Talus Analytics praised the region’s pandemic policies in the reports, saying that they believe the relatively aggressive response to the virus helped make the winter surge in cases less severe in the District and the surrounding region.

When the researchers looked at a long list of policies, they found that mask mandates were the most strongly correlated with fewer cases of the virus. Capping the size of mass gatherings and restricting the hours and capacity of restaurants and other businesses were also highly correlated. D.C., Maryland and Virginia used all of these approaches.

The research looked at cell phone data to track where residents of every state traveled during the pandemic, and found that local laws tracked closely with people’s actual behavior.

The states with the lowest surge in cases were the states where people spent the most time at home every month, and the states with the worst surges were the states where people spent least time at home. Residents of sicker states spent more time at work, in retail stores, and at the grocery story.

This winter, when the average American was spending about 30 percent less time at the office than before the pandemic, D.C. residents were spending about 50 percent less time at work, the report said.

Maryland and Virginia also outperformed the national average in terms of time spent at home, but by far smaller margin than the District. The authors posited that the District benefited from an unusually high number of residents who were both willing and able to work from home – which in turn led to a less severe pandemic locally.

