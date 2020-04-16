Another 177,450 people filed for unemployment in the region last week, pushing the jobless ranks to more than 390,000 people in the four weeks since social distancing measures shut down all but essential businesses. Dozens rallied in Richmond on Thursday to pressure Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to publicly release plans for how and when to reopen businesses. In D.C., a business group begged city leaders for immediate aid to prevent a wave of bankruptcies and permanent closures.

“If we can just keep the heart beating, that’s what this is about,” said Monty Hoffman, founding member of the newly-formed group DC2021 and chairman of Hoffman & Associates. “It’s not making profits, it’s trying to keep these businesses and the jobs they create going.”

The head of Virginia’s Republican Party on Thursday attacked Northam’s decision to extend businesses closures until May 8, saying “Virginians need hope.”

“Northam has spoken in platitudes about the sacrifices in Virginia, but the reality for thousands of small businesses and their employees is stress and desperation,” Jack Wilson, the state GOP chairman, said in a news release. “Begin the process of reopening Virginia now.”

Northam has said that social distancing measures in effect — such as keeping school closed and shutting down movie theaters, hair salons and other nonessential businesses -- appear to be working in the commonwealth. Like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and District Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), Northam has warned that relaxing those restrictions too soon could lead to another spike in coronavirus cases.

“When people say it’s time to stop what we’re doing and go back to normal, they’re wrong,” he said Wednesday.

Republican legislative leaders in Maryland this week proposed circumventing the governor and convening a panel of economists to help advise the legislature on creating its own plan to restart the economy.

“This is really just as much a plague on our economy as it is a health pandemic,” Senate Minority Whip Steve Hershey (R-Queen Anne’s) said during a Wednesday conference call of General Assembly leaders. “Understandably, the focus has been on … the spread of the virus, but I just can’t emphasize enough that it’s time we start looking forward and start talking about economic recovery.”

Hogan has announced he will roll out a plan to reopen the state next week, but the plan would not be implemented until the state has widespread testing, an army of contract workers, fully ramped up hospital capacity and dramatically more personal protective equipment.

During a Thursday morning appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, Hogan said now “would be the worst possible time” to lift restrictions as deaths, new cases and hospitalizations continue to mount.

“Everybody wants to get our economy back and get people back to work and get our small businesses open, but we also want to make sure we do it in a safe way, that we’re not just ramping things back up and endangering the lives of thousands of people,” Hogan said.

Hogan, who is chair of the National Governors Association, and the nation’s governors convened a conference call Thursday afternoon with President Trump and Vice President Pence to discuss federal guidelines to reopen the U.S. economy.

Hogan said part of the strategy to reopening involves increased testing. He said the goal in Maryland is for state labs to conduct 10,000 tests a day, up from the current daily average of 3,000.

“We believe we’re going to get there in the next several weeks,” he said on the “Today” show. “This has been the No. 1 stumbling block in America, the lack of availability of testing, and you really can’t get to any point where you can reopen the country until, not just in my state, but across the country, until we can do much, much larger-scale testing.”

The pandemic has not slowed enough in the District, Maryland and Virginia for leaders to consider reopening businesses. Sixty-seven new deaths were reported across the three jurisdictions Thursday, fewer than Wednesday, when a record 93 new confirmed fatalities were reported.

There were 459 coronavirus-related fatalities in Maryland as of Thursday morning, a jump of 46 from Wednesday. The state is now counting probable deaths, which officials say refer to patients whose death certificates list covid-19 as the cause of death but who have not had their samples confirmed by a laboratory test. The Washington Post is including both confirmed and probable deaths in its tally for Maryland.

There were 10,791 cases reported in Maryland on Thursday, up 753 from Wednesday. The District added 153 positive cases, bringing its total to 2,354, while Virginia added 393, bringing its total to 6,919, according to The Post’s tally.

There were eight new fatalities reported in the District, bringing its total to 81, and 13 new deaths in Virginia, for a total of 210.

Also on Thursday, Bowser urged city residents not to let the epidemic impede democracy or an accurate count in the U.S. Census. City officials encouraged the public to complete census forms online and request mail-in ballots.

In a news conference, Bowser highlighted what she called the District’s “fight for equality,” after it was designated a territory and received less coronavirus relief money in a federal aid package. To address this shortfall, she said, city residents should complete the census.

“Our emergency funding is directly tied to the census,” she said. “It is especially important to D.C. residents to complete the census this year.”

Andrew Trueblood, the director of the D.C. Office of Planning, said census results are used in formulas determining how much federal relief funding the city receives. Response rates were at about 46 percent, he said, a number which lagged the national response rate and needed to increase. Residents can complete forms online, by phone or by mail.

“Now is as important a time to complete the census as any,” he said. “You don’t have to leave your house.”

Michael F. Bennet, chair of the D.C. Board of Elections, said that while there will be at least two voting centers open in each ward for the June 2 primary, he encouraged all voters to request mail-in ballots. Fifteen thousand requests had already been received, he said, calling the number “a pretty good start” in a city with 460,000 registered voters.

“We’re really very focused on making sure you can vote safely,” he said. “Please do everything by mail.”

Meanwhile, about 50 people flocked to Richmond’s Capitol Square around midday to protest restrictions that Northam imposed since the novel coronavirus descended on the state. It was a much smaller version of a demonstration staged a day earlier in Lansing, Mich., where thousands of drivers created a traffic jam intended to pressure Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) to ease restrictions there.

As in Michigan, some of those who gathered in Richmond were supporters of President Trump, who has been eager to lift restrictions and has mistakenly said he has “total authority” to reopen the states.

Scott Moffat, 67, sported a red Make America Great Again cap. The part-time pastor at Faith Baptist Church outside of Richmond said his family has taken a financial hit. His wife got laid off from her job offering food samples to shoppers a Costco, a practice not considered safe during the pandemic.

“I have the right to choose to go out if I choose to expose myself, it’s my body,” said Susan Moffat, 74.