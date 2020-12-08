Virginia on Tuesday reported 3,860 cases and 52 deaths, Maryland reported 2,632 cases and 51 deaths, and D.C. added 270 cases and no new deaths. The region’s seven-day average number of new daily cases stands at 6,199, which also is a record.

Trends in the Washington region have mirrored those nationwide as colder weather forces more activities indoors and the public is experiencing what some experts have called “covid fatigue,” with residents letting down their guard on social distancing and wearing face masks.

Neil J. Sehgal, an assistant professor of Health Policy & Management at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, called the uptick in local cases in recent days the “early start of the Thanksgiving surge,” in which people traveled or gathered with friends and family outside their households.

“People who traveled and were infected the Monday of Thanksgiving week are popping up now in our case counts,” he said early this week.

The spike in cases, he said, will continue as some who traveled for Thanksgiving are getting back test results and others could start to become ill.

“We’re going to start to see an increase in the next week to 10 days from how people behaved over Thanksgiving,” Sehgal said.

He said even though people are feeling fatigued by mask-wearing, social distancing and limiting their activities, the public needs to continue to follow the health guidelines.

Virginia has seen its coronavirus test positivity rate at 10 percent, he said, and he’s worried that Maryland, which has a rate of 8 percent, and D.C. at 5 percent, could follow. “Where one of the three goes, all three go,” he said of the Washington region.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Monday announced the suspension of high school sports, which also applies to private schools, while a ban on high-contact sports includes basketball, football, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby, soccer, wrestling and hockey. Children can continue to practice sports without contact in groups no larger than 12, she said.

The restrictions are in addition to those Bowser ramped up two weeks ago, banning live entertainment, indoor exercise classes, indoor gatherings of more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 25, plus other capacity restrictions on restaurants and places of worship. Maryland and Virginia have also added restrictions in recent weeks to combat the rising caseloads.