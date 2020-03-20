Bowser also closed playgrounds and extended the city’s prohibition of on-site service at restaurants and bars and the closure of theaters, gyms and spas until April 25. The measures underscore a new reality for Washingtonians: No school, church, dining out or visits to the movie theater or gym for at least six weeks.

“I cannot stress enough that the threat of this virus poses very serious consequences for our community,” the mayor said. “It does not discriminate based on age, race and gender. Everyone can get it and pass it on.”

With schools closed due to coronavirus, a young girl receives free meals delivered by school bus to a low income area of Falls Church, Va. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

D.C. officials said the 59-year-old man who died of the virus Friday was admitted to a hospital last week with fever, cough and underlying medical conditions. The man may have had contact with a previous patient.

A Prince George’s man in his 60s died of the virus earlier this week, and two men in their 70s from eastern Virginia also have died.

The District reported its largest single-day increase in known coronavirus cases on Thursday, nearly doubling from 40 to 72. The cases also included the first child, later identified as an 8-year-old student at Maury Elementary School in Northeast Washington.

A handful of D.C. first-responders are among the coronavirus patients, including a detective who tested positive Friday. Investigators, including 60 detectives, and others in the homicide office have been told to relocate so the office can be deep-cleaned and disinfected, according to three officials with knowledge of the situation.



District of Columbia Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The extension of the District’s public health emergency means daily routines would remain disrupted for at least six weeks as authorities scramble to prevent mass casualties on the scale of China and Italy. Bowser said the extension is necessary to determine if social distancing measures are succeeding.

D.C. government will run on limited operations, with most employees working remotely. Recreational centers and libraries will stay closed until April 27, and gatherings of 50 or are banned. Bowser said she is considering lowering the threshold for prohibited gatherings to 10 in accordance with federal guidance.

“We have virtually shut down our thriving economy in Washington D.C. so that we can blunt the curve and get back to regular business just as soon as possible,” she said.

Public schools will use distance learning, with classes resuming April 27 instead of April 1. The city will also add an additional 10 meal sites for students, bringing the total to 29. The school closure order does not formally apply to public charter schools, but most follow the school system’s lead.

“Teaching and learning will continue,” said Paul Kihn, the deputy mayor for education.

The tally of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia hit 338 Friday, with the nation’s capital expected to release more data in the evening.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced no new major restrictions or drastic measures to keep people apart — though officials reiterated the need to stay indoors, avoid crowds and stay away from their favorite neighborhood spots.

Residents of the capital region are heading into a weekend with no Friday happy hours, no Saturday night concerts and no Sunday brunches. Large gatherings are prohibited throughout the District, Maryland and Virginia.

“Don’t treat this like a normal weekend. There will be more weekends, more nice days, and right now we’re all focused on flattening the curve,” Bowser said. “In just a matter of days, our lives have been upended but our sacrifices, we know, will save lives in our city and in our country.”

Health experts say such social distancing can curb the spread of the virus and prevent the health care system from becoming overloaded. New York, Illinois and California — which have far more cases and deaths than the Washington region so far — this week took the even more drastic step of ordering residents to stay indoors as much as possible.

Maryland officials on Friday reported 42 new cases of the novel coronavirus overnight, bringing the state’s total number of known cases to 150.

Hogan urged college students returning from spring break vacations to self-quarantine for two weeks and avoid senior citizens in case the students had contracted the virus while traveling.

“If you ignore this recommendation, you are endangering yourself and the health of others,” Hogan said.

Hogan said even though most colleges have switched to online classes, students should not treat the time as an extended spring break.

Maryland is also shutting down motor vehicle administration offices Friday evening, following Virginia and the District. People with expired driver’s license and vehicle registration can wait until a month after the state of emergency is lifted to renew them.

In Montgomery County, a D.C. suburb with a third of the state’s known cases, officials are tapping reserves to launch a $25 million fund for small businesses, warning the economic repercussions of covid-19 may outlast the virus.

Greg Wheelan, who co-owns McGinty’s Public House in Silver Spring, said that without assistance from local, state or federal governments, he may rack up to $80,000 in debt by April.

On Wednesday, he said, he made $400 in sales and gave out $500 in wages. “That’s when it hit me,” Wheelan said. “We’re not going to survive without help.”

Virginia officals reported 22 additional coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 116.

Northam has taken the gentlest approach to enforcing social distancing rules at businesses, imposing a 10-person limit but not ordering restaurants and bars to stop serving customers on-site.

On Friday, he urged businesses to stop defying him.

“We’re hearing reports of some businesses being noncompliant,” Northam said. “Our localities have the authority to enforce the 10-person limit at restaurants, fitness centers and theaters. And I fully expect them to use it when needed. But many businesses and many people are doing the responsible thing and for that, I say, ‘Thank you.’ ”

To help food and drink establishments with declining revenues, Northam said he’s directed Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to allow restaurants to sell beer and wine as takeout or delivery orders. The District and Maryland adopted similar rules this week.

Northam, a physician, said he was “putting on my doctor’s hat for just a bit” as he warned about the financial and emotional stress the virus is inflicting.

“I know this is hard on people’s morale,” Northam said. “It is very, very stressful. It is scary. We are all experiencing big, unwanted changes, and we don’t know how long this will all last.”