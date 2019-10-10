The legislation requires Mayor Muriel Bowser’s signature to go into effect. It also requires congressional approval to become permanent. Without it, the holiday will revert to Columbus Day next year.
Councilman Jack Evans, who’s under federal investigation , abstained from the vote, saying he supports Indigenous Peoples’ Day, “but not replacing Columbus Day.”
