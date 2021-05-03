The forest talks. Ana was showing us how to listen. She was leading us in a forest bathing session.
“We will not be naked,” she promised.
Forest bathing, Ana explained, started in Japan, where it’s called “shinrin-yoku.” In the 1980s, officials there realized many citizens were experiencing high levels of depression. Getting them out of their houses and into nature seemed to help.
“Trees and plants emit organic compounds to communicate with one another,” Ana said. Being in the forest, breathing in these compounds, can reduce the level of stress hormones and increase cognitive function.
Here’s what was odd about our dip in the woods: It was across the street from the Southern Avenue Metro station in a wedge of land between Southern and Mississippi avenues SE. The setting didn’t exactly scream redwood forest.
We had walked behind some rowhouses, past an abandoned shopping cart, down the spine at the edge of a ravine, over middens of empty soda and beer cans, and through a carpet of low ferns before stopping in the clearing.
Ana is the co-founder of Capital Nature (capitalnature.org), a nonprofit that encourages interaction with wild spaces. She’s a Virginia master naturalist whose day job is at the U.S. Green Building Council, the people who do LEED certification.
“My passion is connecting people to nature,” Ana said.
She started our session by acknowledging the earliest caretakers of the land, the Nacotchtank Indians. Then she asked us to stand and close our eyes.
“Take deep breaths,” she said. “Think about the ground, how the Earth is supporting us, holding us up.”
She asked us to imagine roots growing from the soles of our feet and into the ground and then to imagine that the roots had eyes. What would they see?
She told us to feel the air on our skin and to listen for the most distant sound we could hear — and the nearest.
“What does the forest sound like?” she asked.
The groan of the intersecting trees above, the chatter of unseen squirrels and snippets of birdsong competed with sirens and the roar of airplanes.
We were forest bathing, but most of the participants were more accustomed to forest washing, so to speak. Nathan B. Harrington is the executive director of Ward 8 Woods, a nonprofit that is cleaning up the forested areas in Ward 8 and making them more accessible to residents. Nathan said that since 2018, his teams have carted out 300,000 pounds of trash and removed invasive vines from 1,000 trees.
With him were his colleagues Chuck Jenkins, Dalton Wilson and a man who goes by O.T.
Watani A.D. Hatcher from the District’s Department of Parks and Recreation was there, too.
“Nature sounds good when your eyes are closed,” said O.T.
Ana pointed us toward what she said was water (water?) and had us walk slowly in that direction while we concentrated on the forest. Soon the ground dropped and before us was a pebble-strewn beach and a burbling stream. The sun glinted on the shallow water of Oxon Run.
“I didn’t know this was back here,” said Dalton, amazed.
“D.C. has a lot of these hidden treasures,” Ana said.
We’d no sooner discovered Oxon Run when Ana instructed us to turn our backs on it. She told us to cup our ears with our hands, palms backward. “Deer ears,” she called this.
Instantly the volume of the rushing stream doubled and the sound was clarified. It was like a magic trick.
“This is a good spot,” said Chuck, delighted.
We split up to go exploring. Chuck and Dalton found an eddy in the stream where small fish were chilling. I saw raccoon paw prints in the sand, next to a rusted, half-buried bike and a castoff mask.
After 10 minutes, Ana summoned us with a coyote howl. We walked back through the woods to the clearing where we sat and listened to the forest some more before leaving it to return to the city.
