Abandoned risers and a darkened Jumbotron sat in McPherson Square, quiet after a tense watch party the night before. Pigeons fluttered in and out of the park as a homeless man tested the door on one of the portable toilets left behind.

“At least they left these,” he observed.

At Black Lives Matter Plaza, international news media set up for live shots as tangled wisps of European and Asian languages floated through the morning air.

The square was clear of protesters, although abandoned helmets sat on sidewalk curbs and crates of spray paint waited near the tall black fence covered in elaborate signs of dissent.

Earlier in the morning and late Tuesday, hundreds had gathered in downtown D.C., anxiously awaiting the results of a bitter and unprecedented election that had left the nation divided and on edge. A carnivallike atmosphere pervaded the streets around the White House, but the scene gradually grew more tense and gave way to moments of friction as the outcome of the election remained in flux during the early-morning hours.

On Wednesday morning, the White House was barely visible, a fact that frustrated passersby who bent and craned to take photos of the mansion over the corners of hand-drawn signs that bore messages such as “loser” and “end fascism.”

Just before 9 a.m., a man on a bicycle slowed as he passed the fence encircling the White House. He took in the scene, read the messages and observed the assembled news media.

Before kicking off again, he chuckled, then bellowed:

“Good morning, Donald!”

Mela, 19, and Amara, 21, who declined to give their last names, came to the plaza to “see the aftermath” of a night of protest and nail-biting anxiety. They had been at the watch party at McPherson Square, bundled against the cold, nervously watching the results roll in until about 3 a.m.

Mela, who voted this year in her first election in Virginia, said she has been “especially engaged in politics. Way more than I ever have been before.”

She posed for a photo in front of the wall of protest art as Amara framed her with the Washington Monument in the distance.