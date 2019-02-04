The District will offer up to $725 to city employees and residents who are trying to become U.S. citizens, the mayor’s office said Monday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said in a statement Monday the District awarded the National Immigration Forum, a nonprofit advocate for immigrants, a $100,000 grant to provide financial support to residents, employees and their families, the statement said.

Participants in monthly citizenship workshops can receive up to $725 to help pay for citizenship applications and biometric fees, according to the statement.

“Together, we’re giving more immigrants in our community a fair shot at citizenship,” the mayor said in a statement.

The next workshop, hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs, will be Feb. 22 at noon at the Reeves Center, 2000 14th Street NW.

“This fund will help new Americans reach their full potential as U.S. citizens, and all District residents will benefit because of its positive effects on the community and economy,” Ali Noorani, executive director of the National Immigration Forum, said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with Mayor Bowser on this initiative that’s a win-win for Washington.”

