A gust of 71 mph was recorded in Charles Town, W.Va., about 60 miles from the District. Winds at Reagan National Airport gusted to 62 mph and hit 60 mph at Dulles International Airport.
The Weather Service issued a rare high wind warning for the region, the first since March 2018.
In Rockingham County, Va., officials said a large tree branch fell on a vehicle, killing a person inside. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said in an email that the death was “a workplace accident involving a city employee,” but it wasn’t clear Friday whether the incident was weather-related.
In a statement, city of Harrisonburg officials said that the person who died was a Department of Parks and Recreation employee and that the incident, which occurred at a park, is under investigation.
“We are truly saddened by today’s events, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said in a statement.
Closer to Washington, Maryland State Police said officers went to the outer loop of the Beltway near the Old Georgetown Road interchange in response to a report of a tree falling on three vehicles.
The outer loop was closed for about 30 minutes, officials said, and the tree was removed by the Montgomery County Fire Department. No one was injured.
The wind took a toll on trees and power lines across the region, with reports of downed trees on D.C. Route 295 near Pennsylvania Avenue SE, on Kirby Road in McLean, Va., on the Clara Barton Parkway in Montgomery County and in Anne Arundel County, Md., where a tree fell on westbound Route 50. Trees also fell on several homes and vehicles, but no injuries were immediately reported.
Winds also knocked a tree onto an Arlington apartment building and sent another onto two vehicles on the same street in Northwest Washington. Fallen trees also damaged homes in Montgomery County and elsewhere, while knocking down multiple utility poles in Annandale, Va.
By Friday evening, more than 35,000 electricity customers were without power — including nearly 30,000 Dominion Power customers and about 7,000 Pepco customers.
Peggy Fox, a Dominion spokeswoman, said the company was responding to the flurry of outage reports and had extra crews working in the wind.
“It is mostly wind-related,” she said. “There’s a lot of trees and branches down.”
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.