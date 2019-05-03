THE DISTRICT

Woman charged in fatal stabbing

A Washington woman has been arrested and charged in the March slaying of a man, officials said.

D.C. police said Barbara Laverne Sanders, 53, of Northeast, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed. Sanders was arrested and charged Thursday.

Police said the killing occurred March 17 in the 500 block of Montana Avenue NE near Fourth Street NE.

About 11 p.m., police responded to a call and found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Thurman Knight, 59, of Northeast.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Pair face murder charges in shooting

Two 18-year-olds have been arrested in a February robbery attempt that turned fatal, police said.

Rahsan Walker and Marvin Brown, both of Suitland, have been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Terrell Caldwell, 23, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers responding to the report of a shooting found Caldwell suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment building in the 3400 block of Parkway Terrace Drive at about 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 9, police said.

Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene. He was shot during an attempted robbery, police said.

— Lynh Bui

Police identify man hit by truck

Authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a dump truck on Wednesday as he tried to cross a ramp along Interstate 295 in Maryland.

The man — Britt Ray, 37, of no fixed address — was not in a crosswalk when he was struck at about 9:20 a.m. on the overpass of I-295 near Kenilworth Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Energy efficiency programs approved

Virginia regulators have approved the first round of what’s set to be about $1 billion in new spending on energy efficiency programs designed to reduce the need to produce and distribute electricity.

The State Corporation Commission on Thursday approved 11 programs costing $226 million requested by Dominion Energy, the state’s largest electric utility. The commission also approved energy efficiency spending by Appalachian Power, the state’s second-largest electric utility.

Regulators ordered both companies to show evidence in the future indicating whether the programs were reducing energy consumption.

— Associated Press

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news