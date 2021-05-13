Children can get shots at eight different no-appointment-necessary sites across town at specified days and times, officials said. They can also get appointments in the District at commercial pharmacies and several hospitals and health clinics.
Officials in Maryland and Virginia have also said vaccinations would be available for younger adolescents once the CDC approval came through. School systems are working with public health officials to arrange voluntary, in-school vaccination clinics for students, and elected leaders say getting more young people vaccinated will speed the timeline for lifting capacity and mask restrictions.
On Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said all businesses in the state, including restaurants and entertainment and sporting venues, may resume normal operations on Saturday, after more than a year of pandemic-related capacity restrictions. Hogan also announced plans to lift the state’s indoor mask mandate when 70 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, which he said should happen by Memorial Day weekend.
Local jurisdictions have the option of keeping restrictions in place, however, and officials in Montgomery County said Thursday that it would stick to its own reopening framework, which says the county will remove capacity restrictions two weeks after 50 percent of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated.
The county is on track to reach that milestone Saturday, meaning that businesses should be allowed to resume normal operations by May 29.
“Montgomery County leaders continue to follow the guidance of our public health team and take all the actions necessary to ensure that our residents stay as healthy as possible,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said in a statement. “Our actions have lowered the COVID-19 positivity rate in our community to 1.57 percent and our case rate to less than four per 100,000 residents.”
Prince George’s County will allow most businesses to operate at full capacity as of Monday at 5:01 p.m., but will keep social distancing and mask requirements in place and will still limit banquet halls, concert venues and social and fraternal clubs to 50 percent maximum capacity. Indoor gatherings are still limited to 20 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people.
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said earlier this week that she plans to lift capacity and other restrictions on most businesses and public venues by May 21. She said entertainment and sports venues will be able to return to full capacity on June 11.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said last week that he expects to lift most remaining limits on gatherings and mandates for social distancing on June 15 if positive trends in infection and vaccination rates continue. He anticipates mask requirements to remain in place until the end of June, he said, and possibly longer if federal guidelines recommend it.
Rebecca Tan contributed to this report.