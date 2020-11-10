District of Columbia

These sales data recorded in May by the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue were provided by Black Knight Inc.

Northeast

Blaine St., 4019-Donald F. Georgette and Lilian D. Power to Benjamin Hooker, $340,000.

Capitol St. E., 908-John Stanley and Laura Jenkins Plack to Thomas Elliot and Alexandra Harrison Gaiser, $1.01 million.

Commodore Joshua Barney Dr., 3710-Loukas Theodorou to Qina Diao, $675,000.

Division Ave., 830-Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2 to Javaughn Griffin, $245,000.

Eads Pl., 4531-Sicarii Development Corp. to Joyce Nichols, $389,000.

Holbrook St., 1310-PRV International Corp. and Starco Corp. to Alexandra Scott and Gabriel V. Laforge, $399,900.

Lang Pl., 1771-Shane Brandon Horner to Esteban Pabon Sainz and Valeria Prudencio Pinedo, $557,000.

Meade St., 4708-Curtis O. Sands to Martial X. Wonna Njewou, $315,000.

Morton Pl., 610-Matthew H. Drake to Benjamin Michael and Shannon Anne Schilling, $799,000.

Olive St., 1609-Dorothy J. Haizlip and estate of John Mark Haizlip to Murtaza Bahrami, $275,000.

Otis St., 2416-Peter Joseph and Philip Francis Luciano to Paul G. and Stacey H. Fraioli, $651,000.

Providence St., 1838-Brown Earth Corp. to Douglas Turnbull Haddow and Coleen Margaret O’Lear, $600,000.

Sheriff Rd., 5157-Estate of Jessie Laverne Jones and Deborah Garris to Samone Jones, $235,000.

Upshur St., 1804-Geralyn C. Triss to Chad A. Price, $510,000.

Second St., 1831, No. 304-Abhimanyu I. Mohan to Rosalie Ferris, $185,000.

Eighth St., 404-John and Mandy Quinn to John Galle-Bishop, $750,000.

21st St., 412-2200 Taylor Corp. to Kyle and Amy Van Hecke, $775,000.

36th St., 102-Patricia A. Boulware to Clifford and Althea Hearst, $332,550.

Northwest

Allison St., 830-Christopher J. and Harriet Ferguson to Adam Yalowitz and Elizabeth London, $875,000.

Ashmead Pl., 2310, No. 106-Benjamin A. Finzel to Michael David Adams, $387,999.

Belmont St., 1414, No. 407-Christopher Hacker and Joanna Tracy to Megan McNamara, $700,000.

Calvert St., 3846-Lisa Bruttell and Jeffrey Thomas Grant to Harshit Shah and Shruti J. Brahmbhatt, $1.23 million.

Chapin St., 1412, No. 203-Daniel Huey to Molly Elizabeth Warren, $575,000.

Clifton St., 1107-Peter Paul Liebert V. and Lynn Marie Von Koch-Liebert to Michael Hays and Ann Matthews, $993,900.

Corcoran St., 1620, No. A-Kameko Nichols and Erik Josephson to Thomas Boley, $415,000.

Euclid St., 1439, No. 301-Carl J. Graci to Lillia Simone Shapiro, $324,000.

Fessenden St., 3620-Nissa V. and Alexandre Alexandrov to Mark Colwell and Sarah Whieldon, $885,000.

Florida Ave., 1634-Vimesh and Nancy Patel to Bibek Raj and Santosh Pandey, $885,000.

Garrison St., 4118-Justin R. and Lorna Milkovich Abernathy to Eli S. Dickinson and Katharine F. Zambon, $1.9 million.

Hamilton St., 200-Mano Corp. to Rance Graham-Bailey, $364,900.

Holly St., 1424-Estate of John E. Brown Jr. and Laurie Brown Crump to Jeffrey E. Brown, $635,000.

K St., 2515, No. 309-Joseph I. and Meghan J. Raj to Lauren Vera Crow, $302,000.

Kenyon St., 1249, No. 1-Robert S. and Jennifer C. Davis to Greg McDavitt, $570,000.

Klingle St., 5121-Estate of Margaret Ann Canby and Susan Lee Canby to Michelle Andrea Ottey, $1.18 million.

L St., 2425, No. 441-Henry and Rachel F. Brem to William T. Mullen and Kathryn Black, $1.2 million.

Legation St., 2917-Nicholas P. and Brooke C. Barquin to Daniel A. Banks and Jessica P. Engle, $1.07 million.

Locust Rd., 1365-Russell T. Crockett to Nicholas Rodney Snyder and Stephanie Anne Bingham, $950,000.

Macarthur Blvd., 4451-Andrew J. Chassaing to David and Herman Sadeli, $1.21 million.

Orchid St., 7920-R. David and Catherine B. Belli to Dana Grant and Kathryn Shelton Gresham, $1.11 million.

P St., 2141, No. 608-Anna Titoff to Yousef Nooshin and William Panici, $450,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 601, No. 307-Nehmat Idriss to Claudia Paulsen and Peter R. Young, $540,000.

Porter St., 3856, No. D370-Ashley M. Stone to Shivani and Hemang Vaidya, $362,000.

Quesada St., 3306-Ruth Kathryn Jansson to Thomas William and Melissa E. Dee, $1.1 million.

Riggs Pl., 1612-William H. Von Oehsen III and Helen M. Moore Von Oehsen to Donald William Marshall, $1.65 million.

Runnymede Pl., 3345-William T. Birney to Richard W. and Emily W. Booth, $1.34 million.

Sherier Pl., 5335-Ellen I. Nunnelee to Cristina Bernadette Del Sesto and Craig Manning Blackwell, $1.26 million.

T St., 1444-Jeremy David McClellan and Matthew Howard Beaver to Robert M. and Esteban Dilloway, $1.05 million.

Tilden St., 5149-Sergey and Ekaterina Aleksashenko to Adam Brandon and Marissa Chepenik, $2 million.

Varnum St., 1615-Katherine J. Peck to Philipp and Kathrin Engler, $1.03 million.

Westover Pl., 4324-David R. McBride to Michele T. Woodward, $1.05 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 2320, No. 311-Michael Baker Elmore to Enzo Marcello Franceschini, $379,900.

Wyoming Ave., 2402-Stephen M. Saff to Catherine Bennett, $2.85 million.

First St., 5040, No. 302-Christopher and Candice Brinkman to Elizabeth Sittley, $389,999.

Fourth St., 1220, No. 1-Jeffrey Larivee to Chiara Bronchi, $915,000.

Fourth St., 6111-John J. Spencer III and Barbara Barrett-Spencer to Luis A. and Gisela Toribio, $600,000.

11th St., 1820-Leyla Phelan to Stephen Barron, $1.11 million.

14th St., 1133, No. PH5-Noella Driscoll to Sougrinoma Roland Yameogo, $785,000.

15th St., 2032, No. 2-Eden Kidane to Kathleen Reilly Donahue, $310,000.

16th St., 2001, No. B4-Warren Kirk Denton to Victoria Justine Sanchez, $445,000.

20th St., 1301, No. 311-Estate of Laura P. Walker and William James Walker to Allison Renee and Arleen DeCicco, $479,900.

30th St., 2618-Constandina Y. Auger Economides and Frank Economides to James Whitney and Sara Lovelady Rawlings, $1.8 million.

33rd St., 1626-Madelon Development Corp. to David A. and Susan E. Bambeck, $1 million.

42nd St., 2325, No. 108-Maureen E. Donahue Fleenor to Kirill Orlov, $299,900.

Southeast

Adrian St., 743-Grace L. Howerton and Nina Allen to Deitrice Baber, $385,000.

C St., 1619-Alexandra M. and Derek M. Flowers to Keri L. Christensen, $725,000.

Chaplin St., 719-Robyn F. Barnes and Willa Faulkner to Fulton Smith, $320,000.

Fort Davis Pl., 1671-Estate of Walter Alexander Sr. and Walter E. Alexander Jr. to Likia T. and Michael Hawkins, $360,000.

Hunter Pl., 2344-Hadi Mehrsefat to Kent S. Springer, $375,000.

Mellon St., 411-Focusworks Corp. to Tashanna Destany Wilkins, $295,000.

Potomac Ave., 1237-Heather M. Hill to Brittany and Brian Vanneman, $565,000.

Fourth St., 1300, No. 714-Jeannette Cho to Candace Mary Willett, $485,000.

17th St., 22-32, No. 26-David A. Doher and Lindsay N. Smith to Dana Peterson, $315,000.

53rd St., 22-Estate of Eloise M. Rice and Kimberly Ruth Moorer to Marla Yee, $430,000.

Southwest

G St., 58, No. 115-Jeremiah J. and Shannon Nordquist to Alexander D. and Clare A. Eveland, $749,000.

Water St., 525, No. 313-Adam X. Salters to Mark C. Dorigan, $415,000.

Fourth St., 1435, No. B417-Christopher Traub to Robert Stephenson, $249,900.