Eastern Ave., 4534-Estate of Ivey Louise Wright and Ivan Derrick Wright to Anthony E. Amerson, $435,000.

Evarts St., 2203-Kevin J. Mullone to Alan Cade Holleman and Andres C. Cannon, $760,000.

Farragut Pl., 1229-Jean Kakpovi to Daniel and Reagan Carroll, $515,000.

Gales St., 1622-Maia A. Cave to Ryan and Hilary Tomeny, $820,000.

Hamlin St., 613, No. 1-Jason Percival to Paul David Ashton II, $285,000.

Jackson St., 1715-John M. Fruge and Stacie M. Fabre to Robert McDonald and Jennifer Jopling, $900,000.

Karl Pl., 5222-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Kevin D. Hooks, $399,900.

L St., 1801-Estate of Wallace R. Botts and Karen D. Botts to Andrew James Bernhard, $345,000.

Marne Pl., 4254-Estate of Annie B. Best and Cynthia Best-Goring to Coliece R. Rice, $470,000.

Michigan Ave., 1123-Rodney Creecy to Christina Mullen and Brandon Minnaar, $558,000.

Neal St., 1142-Core Investments Corp. to Jonathan Michael Rauch and Jacqueline Olivia Yarbro, $692,000.

Owen Pl., 1149, No. 3-Chanell Dunham to Tanja Pavlovic, $362,500.

S St., 2200-Brian O. Hora to Kristen Marie O’Neill, $690,000.

Sheriff Rd., 5149-Clear Sky Holdings Corp. to Krystal Taylor, $399,000.

Varnum Pl., 4316-Dennis E. and Deborah B. Jones to Chitra Subramanian and James Pearlstein, $551,250.

Wylie St., 1215-Nathaniel and Rebecca C. Russ to Paul and Ashley Drake, $750,000.

Third St., 1137-Matthew and Samantha Lee to Ann Frances Entwistle, $725,000.

Fifth St., 2801-Jack W. and Terri R. Spencer to Carolyn Anne Plank and Christopher William Ramig, $800,000.

Sixth St., 1038, No. 201-PD 601 Properties Corp. to Johnathan Spiegel, $520,000.

Seventh St., 3058-MS-Brookland Corp. to Edgar Ivan Hernandez and Allen McMillen, $1.01 million.

13th St., 3300-Randall J. and Rachel Pfeiffer Bee to Paul Everett Knupp III and Marie Claire Langley, $925,566.

16th St., 1262-David Eric Keas to Angela MacMurray, $500,000.

24th St., 519-Darryl A. Moore to Emily Elizabeth Slack, $620,000.

35th St., 132-Beulah Robinson to Damian Smith, $335,000.

56th Pl., 268-Elshazli & Jones Holding Corp. to Christopher Drew Nussman, $345,000.

Northwest

Albemarle St., 3020-John H.C. and Peter C. Gordon to Joshua A. Savitch and Minsuh Son, $1.48 million.

Ashmead Pl., 2357-Brian J. Aitken and Andrea Evers to Cameron O. Kistler and Elizabeth A. Kelly, $1.85 million.

Bryant St., 120-Amanda Major and Charles Beene to Catherine Quinn Kaplun and Joseph Anthony Bonanni, $1.4 million.

California St., 2123, No. C9-Maria T. Montanez to Gerry Gingrich, $725,000.

Capitol St. N., 2118-Leone Holdings Corp. to James Tyler Lopez and Mark Stern, $975,000.

Chancery Ct., 4032-Manouchehr Ganji to Kay I. and Timothy John Waud, $1.45 million.

Connecticut Ave., 5311, No. 5-Kara L. Flack to Robert Emmett Kelly III and Tiffany M. Henkel, $220,000.

Dent Pl., 3014, No. 22E-Donald L. and Peggy C. Hardee to Brenton Elizabeth Corbitt Hardee, $646,000.

E St., 616, No. 1012-Michelle Avrutin to Kyle Lionel Drew Maull, $511,000.

Euclid St., 1306-Robert G. Hartling to Julie Christine Lopez, $1.2 million.

Franklin St., 410-Timothy F. Baird to Nathan Kreoger and Michael A. Berk, $592,850.

Geranium St., 1203-Elizabeth Colleen Aulwes and Charles Murphy Cornelius to Jonathan T. Gottfried and Sabrina Fantoni Custodio, $815,000.

Holmead Pl., 3565-Nike O. Opadiran to Kara and Michael Barber, $794,000.

Ingraham St., 429-Daniel D. Reilly and Marissa J. Morabito to Sarah J. and Michael Carpenter, $885,000.

K St., 1150, No. 903-Avinash and Nirali Shah Sharma to Joanne Chong, $469,000.

Loughboro Rd., 5016-Hamid M. Afsharieh to Sanja Kupesic Plavsic, $1.59 million.

M St., 925, No. 1-James M. Gordon to Philip James Madelen Rucker, $1.46 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 555, No. 1212-Theodore B. Randles to Kyle Morgan, $449,900.

Milmarson Pl., 18-Alicia Alfred to Katie Laurence Cerretani, $655,000.

Mount Pleasant St., 3425-Margaret Anne Kohn to Casey M. Goldvale and Wesley J. Cornell, $650,000.

N St., 1420, No. 802-Naveena S. Bushan to James Gleason, $292,500.

N St., 3288-Catalina V. and Roger B. Wilkison to Roy Van der Weide and Nadine Adel Morcos Ghobrial, $1.64 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 3516-Raymond T. Hum and Anna L. Chu to Adam Davidson and Rebecca Stang, $965,000.

Ontario Rd., 2426, No. 205-Kathryn Bannantine to Daniel Richard Galante, $433,000.

Park Rd., 1519, No. 301-Jose W. Guardado to Brian N. and Wendy Lukas, $552,500.

Pennsylvania Ave., 701, No. 1121-Lewis F. Payne Jr. and Michael D. Donovan to Douglas Mossman and Mary Clancy, $850,000.

Q St., 304, No. 1-Christopher Mylan to Sarah Parrish Bergquist, $400,000.

Randolph St., 829-Christian J. Assaad to Frances K. Neal, $785,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 1441, No. 301-Rhett Austin Kent to Susie Ahn, $759,000.

Rowland Pl., 3310-Clarissa Bonde to Justin Michael Babuscio and Stephanie Michelle Bernardi, $2.19 million.

Sherier Pl., 5439-Adil C. and Sebnem Sener to Sujeesh Kurup Sudarsana Kurup and Aparna Gopalakrishnan, $1.02 million.

Sutton Pl., 3209, No. A-Paul L. and Lauren M. Baker to Jordan Rippy, $725,000.

T St., 3823-Dana Prandoni to Ebtehaj Kalantar and Dara Koppelman, $1.02 million.

Tunlaw Rd., 2308-Margaret Winkler to Jeffrey William Hurvitz, $980,000.

V St., 1210, No. 1-Timothy Millette to Jessica Danielle Loesberg and Aviel Shai Tomar, $620,000.

Vermont Ave., 1904, No. D-Jonathan M. Cogley to Marco Larizza, $1.5 million.

W St., 923-David S. Gibbs to Matthew C. Bosch and Meredyth Ann Woody, $699,900.

Second St., 5407-Carole F. Beltrand to David Ingram Lesser and Leah Gage, $665,000.

Third St., 5012-Shawn Doran to Joshua Hajime Shiode and Jillian A. Berkowitz, $607,000.

Sixth St., 3545-Benjamin Noel and Abbey Smith Hunter to Christine J. McClung and John Casey Stevenson, $575,000.

Seventh St., 6308-Jacob and Megan Wilson to Eric A. Podberesky and Veronica Maria Vivas, $607,000.

Ninth St., 4604-Randolph S. Kinder III and Erin A. Blake to Kevin Irish and Lauren Anneberg, $848,000.

11th St., 2927-Genevieve Verdier to Carlos Angulo, $810,000.

13th St., 1300, No. 108-Sara F. Shroff to Landon Abraham Geurkink and Andrew Charles Post, $703,000.

13th St., 4011-Samantha A. and Jamal S. Williams to Tyler James and Jenny Page Schneider, $940,000.

15th St., 1515, No. 206-Bachlan Phan and Andy Anh Tuan Phan to Barrett Dickson, $510,000.

16th St., 1813, No. 2A-Margaret Kathleen Krusing to Jeffrey P. Lam, $514,183.

17th St., 1401, No. 604-Zahid W. and Asfa Z. Butt to D’Ann K. Lanning, $640,000.

18th St., 1545, No. 711-Stephen L. Lake and the Council of Co-Owners of Dupont East Condo Inc. to Vinay Kumar Gupta and Valentina Stavrova, $138,000.

19th St., 3224-MTM Design Build Corp. to Richard Duke and Aliya Haq, $1.65 million.

23rd St., 1111, No. 8G-Charles M. Goodfellow and Garland T. Hall Jr. to Mark Andrew Maguire and Linda Marie Jackson, $1.07 million.

30th Pl., 5432-Daniel R. Barney and Ann Malester to Kevin J. Donahue and Amy M. Lyon, $1.1 million.

32nd Pl., 6666-Mark H. and Patricia P. Sidman to Kevin M. Hawkins, $1.41 million.

45th St., 5212-Kathleen D. and Michael R. Hannan to Charity Cimafranca Hoffmann and Andrew Nicholas Leon Hoffmann, $836,500.

Southeast

C St., 1537-M.A. Properties Corp. to Lindsay K. Adams, $717,500.

E St., 1108-Anna K. Hindle to Lauren Johnson and Michael Carmody, $1.1 million.

Fort Davis St., 1721-Mitchell and Kimberly M. Davis to Veronica Jackson, $436,900.

G St., 822-Braden and Mary Snyder to Patrick and Sarah Conway, $980,000.

High St., 2318-Arc Development Corp. to Kristi Zobel, $685,000.

Independence Ave., 1511-Stuart G. Allison to Elizabeth A. Wilke and Jeffrey Vieser, $610,000.

New Jersey Ave., 432-C. Petersen Meachum to Marc I. Teren, $733,085.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1343, No. 1-Scott T. Gallagher and Michael L. Rivers to Amy E. Sfara, $495,000.

Potomac Ave., 1427-Brenda G. Johnson to Patrick John Tangney and Christopher Scott Patterson, $555,000.

Ridge Rd., 644-Gloria G. Sanders to Deanna P. Ware, $391,000.

Tremont St., 2020-George Spears to Johanna G. Figueroa, $415,000.

W St., 3807, No. 202-Kimberly M. Dickerson to Nigel Habben, $165,000.

Seventh St., 748, No. C-Daniel Zachary and Yael Tuvia Epstein to David Whitehill Dunphy, $975,000.

11th St., 706-Leigh A. Fulton to Garrett Berntsen and Leona Rosenblum, $890,000.

15th St., 257, No. D-Nienke Beintema to Marielena Hincapie and Saket Soni, $663,000.

17th St., 103-Christopher and Sarah Milne to Kristofer H. Kvam, $703,000.

23rd St., 1615-R Street Lot Corp. to Takia D. Richardson and Camron Carter Bennett, $775,000.

47th St., 19-Khalid N. Malik to Earl Muldrow, $329,000.

Southwest

Carrollsburg Pl., 1232-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-10 to Sarah Scher and Jonathan William Egerton, $650,000.

I St., 355, No. 413-Hirut Belachew and Estifanos Asheber to Jacob G. Moore, $409,000.

O St., 410, No. 108-Evan C. Tsue to Linda Moore, $399,999.