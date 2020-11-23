Chancellors Way, 2913-Steven Edwin and Nicole Rae Gardner to Carrie Lynn Hasselback and Nicholas Gaetano Faiola, $781,500.
Clay St., 6022-Frederick and Nicholas Houanche to Wendall R. Crawley, $315,000.
Dakota Ave. S., 3605-Helpful Investing Corp. to Michael Canalini, $840,000.
Duncan St., 1418-Jason and Elizabeth Novick to Laura Lynne Gentile, $779,000.
F St., 400-Barbara Ann Burr to Wongniwat Ongsangkoon, $1.52 million.
Florida Ave., 1234-Robert F. Parker to Siddiq M. Abdul-Khabir, $299,265.
Gales St., 1716-1718-Daniel James MacDonald to John Bentley and Jessie F. Kalsmith, $645,000.
Jay St., 5108-Simone Management Corp. to Fatima T. Rosa, $535,000.
Kearny St., 1405-Ragu-Jara and Katharine Gregg to Allyson Burns and Nilanj Desai, $938,000.
Lang Pl., 1639-Kelsey E. Hoppe to Faith P. Leach, $405,000.
Maryland Ave., 325-Matthew Thomas and Suzanne Dallas Castaldo to Matthew Owen Schumaker and Elizabeth Moore Jurinka, $1.75 million.
Mills Ave., 2951-Mary F. Hallam to Charles E. Porter and Caitlin Givens, $895,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 5521-Scott Construction Group Corp. to Kyle and Keturah Williams, $726,525.
Sargent Rd., 4949-100 Blue Doors Corp. to Charles Hosale and Carlotta Generali, $625,000.
Trinidad Ave., 1326-Asqual Getaneh to Siobhan Pangerl and Michael Torres Rodriguez, $800,000.
Varnum St., 1905-Lucy W. Wade to Anthony T. and Diahanna A. Bradley, $575,000.
Second St., 11, No. 104-Thomas J. Helm to Damon Baughn, $273,000.
Fourth St., 2630-BDP 01 Corp. to Shakur and Ayanna Walker, $832,500.
Sixth St., 314-Jebidiah Ory and Lea Crusey to Mark T. Bagin and Bethany L. Warren, $1.1 million.
Seventh St., 104-Vicenzio Holder-Perkins to Ryan Tracy and Kali Edwards, $877,888.
Seventh St., 3115-Maggie Dickens to Lauren C. Schnepper, $600,000.
Ninth St., 910-57th Street Mews Inc. to Lena McDowall, $855,000.
13th St., 5019-Karen Krieg to Aubrey Bourgeois and Maxfield McKenna, $580,000.
17th St., 2924-Naim Properties Corp. to Alexander Marriott and Elizabeth French, $840,000.
26th St., 3816-Valerie Theberge to Matthew O. Kent and Joan M. Williams, $648,500.
49th St., 918-Citibank to Zoubida Benhamida, $220,000.
59th St., 527-Samir and Krutiben Patel to Justin Hawkins, $359,000.
Northwest
Albemarle St., 4910-Garrett C. Marquis and Ashley E. Hickey Marquis to Brendan Conlin Smith and Lindsey Clare Bohl, $1.4 million.
Bates St., 41-Russ E. Williams Jr. to Stephen James Benham, $840,000.
Birch St., 3025-Norman B. Piccioni to Brian John and Michelle Lee Stokes, $1.06 million.
Buchanan St., 413-Elmer Vasquez Properties Corp. to Ryan Heckel and Ran Zhang, $680,000.
Calvert St., 3819-Ann Polski Casso to Avril Benchimol Dominguez and Nathan B. Sachs, $1.26 million.
Cathedral Ave., 4201, No. 1204E-Adam D. Sexton and Diana O’Brien to Lee Satterfield, $469,000.
Columbia Rd., 2022, No. 303-Joan E. Smiley to Lisa Maria Chase, $427,000.
Connecticut Ave., 5410, No. 508-Jeanne P. Kowalski to Tyler John Reback, $249,500.
Davis Pl., 3925, No. 103-Erin Elizabeth Kennedy to Flora Dakas, $303,000.
E St., 616, No. 1120-Brian Todd and Robin Kaneshiro Urheim to Noah M. and Eileen Y. Chou, $470,000.
Gallatin St., 906, No. 204-Gallatin Property Development Corp. to Ray Porter, $479,900.
Girard St., 1207, No. 2-Rafael A. Portillo-Ocando to Isolina Rossi and Charalampos Lypiridis, $949,000.
Harvard St., 741-Emma Laury and Severin Skolrud to John Tavolacci, $740,000.
Huidekoper Pl., 2041-John T. and Kristen Joy Pruski to Joseph Bernath and Hind Tazi, $1.14 million.
Irving St., 1726-Blue Water Venture Partners Inc. to Sarah Emily Shulman, $1.35 million.
Kansas Ave., 4912-Testa S Inc. to Courtney Tate and Kevan Fitzhugh, $772,500.
Kenyon St., 1390, No. 101-Ajax 2018-B REO Corp. to Richard Kelley and Richard Bentham, $560,000.
Longfellow St., 525-Carlos E. Natera to Rachel M. Dukes, $620,000.
Lowell St., 4300-John J. Destefano to Jeffrey Polyak and Margaret Rose Lombardo, $1.17 million.
M St., 1011, No. 904-Nina Michelle and Michael Charness to Seiyeon Ji, $500,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 301, No. 701-Terrel and Reagan Miller to Kaveh Zand, $669,000.
Massachusetts Ave., 1010, No. 607-Dewey R. Corriher II to Jennifer L. Saulino, $765,000.
N St., 2114, No. 21-Donna Ditz to Peter Norman Harris, $452,000.
N St., 3402-Elizabeth J. Taylor to William B. Alexander VI, $950,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 3815-Victoria Jean Taylor to Sebastien F. Dibling and Felicia Price, $980,000.
Newton Pl., 652, No. 2-Kat Realty Corp. to Ethan James Beaudoin, $565,000.
O St., 2108-Francis E. Della-Penna and Stephanie Ortoleva to Meghan P. and John D. Platt, $1.56 million.
Ordway St., 2755, No. 514-Anthony W. Yu and Wailing Cecilia Ho to Dana and Aidyn Carlson, $279,000.
Park Rd., 1531, No. 5-Alexander Ilich Dumer to Michael E. Devaney and Kathryn F. Caruso, $605,000.
Q St., 801, No. 1-Benjamin Russell Stickel and Rebecca Helene Williams to Nancy C. Barnes, $870,000.
Riggs Pl., 1828, No. 22-Dylan Matthews to Natalie Farrell, $259,900.
Roxanna Rd., 1422-Danielle M. Gonzales and Timothy D. Wahlers to Jessica Pauly Harrison and Adam Christopher Dunn Harrison, $875,000.
Sherier Pl., 5710-Andrew and Lauren Giordano to Thomas Otey and Carlla Yvette Smith, $1.68 million.
Sutton Pl., 3275, No. B-Nicolas Alejandro Taborga and Guillermina Schinder to Richa and Kiran Thomas, $726,000.
Taylor St., 518-John Lalor to Christopher James Asta and Jodi Kostelnik, $895,000.
Underwood Pl., 47-Eagle Real Estate Investments Corp. to Emmanuelle Compingt and Kidus Asfaw, $585,000.
Van Ness St., 3607-Douglas Sheldon and Stephanie Smith Kinney to David Alan and Lisa Schuman Walsh, $1.6 million.
Verplanck Pl., 4636-My Verplanck House Corp. to Andrew H. and Jill Santopolo Claster, $1.6 million.
W St., 3808-Robert A. and Laura P. Friedman to Lindsay A. Cressy and Christopher M. Owens, $1.01 million.
Wisconsin Ave., 2800, No. 402-Omar A. Karim to Joshua Lopez, $203,000.
Wyoming Ave., 1801, No. 4-Paul Walter and Jenny M. Pierre to Toni F. Gallo, $657,000.
Third Pl., 5710-Andre Paul C. Dowtin to Amone Lamar and Shaquana W. Banks, $789,990.
Sixth St., 3565-Matthew Schafer to Rachel A. Pulley and William J. Perkins, $597,000.
Eighth St., 4107-Sarah L. Guidi and Timothy R. Hultzman to Nathan Miller and Laura Plattner, $780,000.
Ninth St., 5401, No. 301-Veronica Jackson to Rita Lily Lin, $448,500.
11th St., 3221, No. 1-Kevin Glass and Kelly Newton to Daniel Roder, $504,550.
13th St., 1311, No. T06-Luis A. Corrales to Andrew R. Reighart, $295,000.
14th St., 1133, No. 504-Sam and Katrina Woo Cheng to Ilirjana and Nathaniel R. Burgei, $619,000.
16th St., 2008, No. 5-Todd R. Smith to Jermaine Deane Perez, $246,391.
17th St., 1726, No. 102-Claire Louise Greer to Peter Richard Bourke, $399,000.
18th St., 1624, No. C-Rick D. McNabb to Richard Lapin, $1.1 million.
20th St., 1733, No. 203-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Grace West, $428,000.
23rd St., 1111, No. PH2B-Karen K. Dixon and Nancy E. Schaffer to Farzad and Sariah Najam, $3.25 million.
30th St., 1510-Emily A. Geuder to Anthony Patrick and Patricia Anna Sipher, $1.79 million.
33rd St., 1207-John H. Midlen Jr. to David Huang, $942,400.
35th St., 3609-Lindley R. Higgins and Rebecca R. Bond to Allison H. Hall-Jordan and David V. Ireland, $950,000.
39th St., 3621, No. E323-Ilari Lindy and Lisa Marie O’Donoghue-Lindy to Phillip Mariscal and Stephanie Svec, $515,000.
46th St., 4728-Joan F. Thielbar Sharkey to Bryan M. Marra and Marisa Stark, $1.1 million.
Southeast
Alabama Ave., 3663-Stephanie Weedon to Donna Maria Smith, $460,000.
Bruce Pl., 1745-Zeles and Kwanee Price Butler to Carl Nathaniel Ringgold, $415,000.
C St., 622-Haluk Aslanturk and Burcu Bilek to Timothy John and Kristy Saul Dalton, $1.08 million.
Call Pl., 5359-Christopher J. Shorter to Patrick Ogbeide, $440,000.
Fort Davis St., 1801-District Venture Group Corp. to Mycal Lee Ford and Avonda Sheridan Fogan, $495,000.
G St., 1360-John P. Neal to Karen Thome and William Schick, $977,500.
Howard Rd., 1500-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Audra R. Mitchell, $399,000.
Independence Ave., 1717, No. B-Alan Cole and Samaad W. Keys to Lesley Elizabeth Stein, $936,000.
Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 227-Gregory Rubin to Jay Gulshen, $510,000.
S St., 2209-Michelle L. Robinson to Ryan J. and Krystin H. Roehl, $520,000.
Walter St., 1200-Lindsay Cox and Andrew Ryscavage to Lexine Hansen and Mark Roberts, $950,000.
Eighth St., 214-Khosrow Seyed Makki to Daniel Gendler and Sarah Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, $1.95 million.
11th St., 900, No. 301-David Rokhlin and Anthony Daniel Ruano to Peter J. Titas, $745,000.
17th St., 1814-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Keisha Cofield, $360,250.
24th Pl., 3022-Estate of Elfrieda M. Lee and Kia Lee to Teresa L. and James Arthur Reese, $262,500.
53rd St., 1-Karizad Corp. to Latrice Downing Foshee, $479,900.
Southwest
M St., 240, No. E202-Carolina Hidea to Samantha Doyle, $249,900.
O St., 410, No. 308-Estate of Valerie S. Green and James Stephens to Sian Lee Tanya Lewis, $350,000.
Fourth St., 800, No. S613-April Cunningham to Taylor Christine Thomsen and Devin Douglas Larsen, $365,000.