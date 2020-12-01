District of Columbia

Northeast

Anacostia Ave., 1431-NCRC Housing Rehab Fund Corp. to Andrew Charles Lock, $453,000.

C St., 1331-Marion M. Wright to Hilary L. Martinson, $835,000.

Channing St., 1509-Rachel S. Hansen and Reed C. Abrahamson to Meewa V. Mull and Benjamin A. Stone, $649,000.

Constitution Ave., 928-Nantucket Holdings LTD to Justin Thomas Howell, $1.6 million.

Dakota Ave. S., 4445-Estate of Edna L. Wagner to Withmore W. Redway, $525,000.

E St., 520, No. 405-Howard N. Bierman to Rodney T. Campfield, $481,000.

Elliott St., 613-Juan Rivera Jr. to Manuel Levitt, $790,000.

F St., 642-Dilan Investment Corp. to Jacek and Carol Joan Pruski, $1.79 million.

Foote St., 5715-Columbia Gates Group Corp. to Sheena A. Pierce, $485,000.

Just St., 4913-Columbia Gates Group Corp. to Trishank Nandakumar Zapf, $329,999.

Kennedy St., 725-Linda Behlin to James Christopher Simpson and Maritza A. Rosales, $420,000.

Lang Pl., 1723-Joseph B. Carelli to Eva Lai, $490,000.

Maryland Ave., 716-Jeff J. Frank and Ashley A. Miller to Morgan N. and Joshua D. Willemsen, $1.05 million.

Monroe St., 1242-Joseph R. and Alyssa C. McCrea to Jacquelyn K. Lopez and Mikael A. Rojas, $960,500.

Providence St., 1838-Brown Earth Corp. to Norman A. and Brittany L. Mullin, $599,900.

Rhode Island Ave., 2515-Bijay Properties Corp. to Rebecca Lamury, $912,400.

Staples St., 1331-Min Gao and Jing X. Dong to Matthew Honea and Ryan Tokujo, $888,889.

Uhland Terr., 146-Shauna Daly to Ezra Jacob Miller and Gregory Rottman, $725,000.

Second St., 911, No. 406-Tyler E. Porter to Christina Lee O’Tousa, $465,000.

Fifth St., 521-Bryant Hall and Todd Vassar to Saphira Maude Baker, $1.03 million.

Sixth St., 518-Cedar Tree Properties Corp. to Stephan A.G. Solderer, $995,000.

Seventh St., 4523-SMC Realty Investments Corp. to Waeiz Ullah Syed and Faiza Majeed, $585,000.

11th St., 5226-Bellux Investment Inc. to Julie Shackett, $603,500.

14th Pl., 314-Sharron Jones to Richard James Seybolt and Alexandra Christina Stewart, $641,500.

16th St., 4410-Elshazli & Jones Holdings Corp. to Severin Skolrud and Emma Laury, $815,000.

18th Pl., 328, No. 2-Juan S. Castellanos Vanegas and Luisa Marino-Garcia to Alberto A. Gonzalez Jr., $375,000.

28th St., 2728-Christopher Sewell and Kitty Monahan-Sewell to Katharine S. Hamann and Rafael Hernandez, $530,000.

51st Pl., 1150-RK-KR Properties Corp. to Michael Simmons, $525,000.

Northwest

Adams St., 50-Dilan Investment Corp. to Errin Green, $1.4 million.

Allison St., 1609-Lloyd M. and Monique F. Mitchell to Andreja and Zlatko Marusic, $999,000.

Bloomingdale Ct., 113-Jonas Gudjonsson and Leianne Clements to Eulice Brandon Garrett, $1.2 million.

Buchanan St., 440-Anthony M. Kopetchny and Sara Herrera to Rafael Javier Paseiro Cerrato and Eriko Suzanne Yoshimaru, $630,000.

Calvert St., 3828-Theodore C. Hoskinson to James Charles Kukral and Mary M. Erklauer, $955,000.

Champlain St., 2301, No. 211-Solomon G. Beyene to Cory Jones, $495,000.

Cleveland Ave., 3317-Candis and Stanley A. Morrison to Donald L. Williams, $1.7 million.

Connecticut Ave., 3100, No. 120-Sarah Himmelhoch to Jennifer R. Stevens, $475,000.

Davis Pl., 4001, No. 1-Patricia A. Clark to Jennifer Lynn Spector, $675,000.

Devonshire Pl., 2737, No. 220-Janice Carla Bahr to Francis Della-Penna and Stephanie Ortoleva, $1.15 million.

E St., 915, No. 104-Eugene Pacelli and Catherine Bellon to Jae Yeong Yu, $323,000.

F St., 912, No. 1106-Dennis F. McFadden to Lora McCray, $825,000.

Garrison St., 3932-John Adam Schwarz to Nathan Charles Robertson and Kelly McLeod Mangold, $1.32 million.

Grant Rd., 4561-Estate of Frank J. Haendler and Tony Lee Towler to Andrea Peterson Hill and Sean Robert Beyers, $950,000.

Highland Pl., 3140-Eugene W. and Jane Watson Stetson to Daniel and Julie Freidlin Leigh, $2.47 million.

Illinois Ave., 5551, No. 101-Alfonso R. Moreno to Charles Gueboguo, $294,000.

Irving St., 420-Flavia Alves to Bradford Ross and Hilary B. Johnson, $765,000.

Jefferson St., 131-Claude Marcel Courtet to Christopher Parker and Edward Dawkins, $845,000.

L St., 440, No. 1005-Peter E. and Maria B. Pincus to Ryan J. Dobens, $781,000.

Longfellow St., 637-McCrae Properties Corp. to Ahmad Khan, $695,000.

Lowell St., 4433-Krishna and Sophie Guha to Sara Ahmed and Charles Fromstein, $2.35 million.

Macarthur Blvd., 5413-Elisabeth Kandianis and Alan L. Pinto to Katherine and Mark Winn-Ritzenberg, $1.75 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 301, No. 702-Cyril Fiat to Caren N. and Juan A. Andrango Espin, $530,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1711, No. 215-Surinder and Sunita Vasdev to Jeffrey Neil Ernstoff and Sonia C. Coman-Ernstoff, $290,000.

Monroe St., 1318-Larry R. Ambrose to Dylan Lewis, $513,000.

N St., 57, No. 322-Anda Greeney to Jeremy Martin, $116,739.

N St., 2301, No. 706-Patricia Wagner to Anne T. Lee, $670,000.

Nebraska Ave., 5259-Vincent W. Bartozzi to Jennifer Alice and Jonathan M. Rubin, $1.1 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 4003-Surfside Investment Corp. to Stephanie Cheng and Erik Zieger, $859,000.

Newton St., 1454, No. 301-Amanda C. MacArthur to Mikka Kei Ito MacDonald, $445,000.

Observatory Pl., 2120-Victor V. Chernyy Sr. to Kyle A. Price and Rica Angela P. Rosario, $1.39 million.

Park Rd., 1673, No. 201-Deandra M. and Susan L. Hughes to Angela Allison and Grant Herring, $522,500.

Q St., 1408, No. 1-Leah A. Brady to Noah Hughes Plaisance, $715,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 504-Chermonne J. Johnson to Preston Wong and Helen Chen, $877,000.

Rittenhouse St., 1305-Tina M. Morrison to Jonathan M. Mott, $615,000.

S St., 919-Allen D. Gannett to Cecilia and Ricardo Zepeda Jimenez, $1.77 million.

Sherman Ave., 3101, No. 303-Harriet R. Brumberg and Robert M. Kramer to Brandy Hence, $359,000.

T St., 813, No. B-Margaret E. Daum to Austin Blake Jenkins and Timothy Free Baird, $827,000.

Taylor St., 1323-Scott D. Kubly to Alexander Christian Blythe, $806,000.

Varnum St., 129, No. 4-Kerk N.G. and Brianna N. Allen to Jennifer Bristol, $525,000.

Volta Pl., 3218-Kenneth P. Cohen and Darcie A. Bundy to Diana Prince, $3.7 million.

W St., 3904-Travis and Brittani Cushman to Aiga Stokenberga and Deniz Aydin, $1.05 million.

Western Ave., 5619-Estate of Nadia M. Diuk and Adrian B. Karatnycky to Loree B. Lipstein, $1.3 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 3010, No. 110-Katherine G. Lauffer to Karen Elizabeth and Sean Douglas McKenzie, $540,000.

First St., 1719-Lillian E. Aviles and Felipe Chapa to Steven Capace and Caryn Schenewerk, $895,000.

Third St., 1412-Alexander Alonso and Robert Edward Crane to Michael Riddick, $705,000.

Third St., 6718, No. 101-Butternut Whittier Associates Corp. to Emily Ballard Lilja, $346,250.

Eighth St., 4608-KET Investments Corp. to Arianna Gard and Ariel Joseph Binder, $780,000.

10th St., 1316-Brandon J. Harwick and Jason Blosnich to Charles H. Thomas and Desiree Dickerson, $2.21 million.

12th St., 2001, No. 216-Wendy J. and Richard H. Stevenson to Martin John and Natalie Ann Kaszubowski, $480,000.

13th St., 3511, No. 102-Olivia Vanessa Weiss to Clinton W. Bagwell, $359,900.

14th St., 2125, No. 532-Paul Vincent Courtney to Drew Weinberger, $775,000.

15th St., 1932-Beth S. and Robert C. Bass to Colin and Melissa M. Haines, $1.64 million.

16th St., 2032, No. 3-Philip Metzler to Apurv Parikh and Malvika Mathur, $195,000.

17th St., 1830, No. 603-Varsha Shah to Gregory A. and Lauren A. Lyons, $625,000.

18th St., 1930, No. 3-Jennifer and Timothy Touchette to Lindsay Nash and Douglas Abbott, $540,000.

20th St., 2456, No. 301-Dorothy H. and Jay S. Odell to Mark E. Altemus Jr., $246,000.

25th St., 1111, No. 810-Richard and Patricia Shields to Emily Margaret Rivers, $542,500.

31st Pl., 6626-Jung Soo Lee and Andrew Keun Hyung Lee to Mubeen Malik and Karen Sheikh, $1.66 million.

33rd St., 1209-John H. Midlen Jr. to Amit Bhardwaj and Saumya Sharma, $930,000.

34th St., 1667-Jonathan G. Clarke to William and Patricia Bolster, $1.57 million.

37th St., 2023-Trevor C. and Jamie T. Matese to Niamh T. McCarthy and Steven Gehrig, $914,000.

39th St., 3640, No. E527-Lynne Cherry to David and Jill Scharff, $533,500.

Southeast

C St., 1302-Servais E. Neil to Robert Pawlak and Tammy L. Neal, $780,000.

East Capitol St., 1341, No. 107-William V. and Kerry Putnam to Joseph Thomas Maberry and Emily Michelle Carter, $550,000.

Easy Pl., 4612-JKS Properties Corp. to Timothy Benell English, $485,000.

Fort Davis St., 2026, No. 202-Kristin Span to Dominique Mooskin, $169,000.

Ives Pl., 1417-Dean E. Fischer to Kyle Griffin and Marlana Gomes, $752,500.

Newcomb St., 537-Nasser Danesh to Oluyemisi Seriki, $825,000.

Pennsylvania Ave., 1391, No. 402-Rodney M. and Nancy S. Alexander to Janet Clemens and Blake Lindsey, $435,000.

Raleigh St., 332-George M. Beu Jr. to John Lesniewski, $195,000.

T St., 2114-Bilen Properties Corp. to Justin Avery and Heather Love Hayden, $660,000.

V St., 3811, No. 201-Wheelchair Accessible Housing Corp. to Glenn and Sunday Laird, $159,900.

First St., 504-Kara Ann Wenzel Kane to Michael and Tara Porter, $1.1 million.

Eighth St., 3023-Cline J. Warren to Chong H. Hwang, $510,000.

15th St., 401, No. 301-Chelsea M. Jones to Annalyse Keller, $395,000.

18th St., 119-Daniel Trager and Carolyn Trager Kliman to Marco Quiroga and Elizabeth Krotchko, $860,000.

25th St., 1518-Mable I. Turner to Michael Matonis Jr., $420,000.

38th St., 2110, No. 101-Andre Boykins to Darius L. Thomas-Wallace, $125,500.

Southwest

G St., 350, No. N224-Viraj Patel and Ami Ashwinkumar Shah to Jonathan Shiao and Jaw Mei Hsiao Hwang, $515,000.

First St., 3922-Talbertt Still Properties Corp. to Ransom Washington Jr. and Rayshaun Johnson, $599,000.

Fourth St., 1250, No. W105-Estate of Sean Michael Brown and Cory N. Brown to Linda Stewart, $300,000.