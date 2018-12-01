The light rain Saturday brought the city to within an inch of its yearly precipitation record. (Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post)

December began here on Saturday under dreary gray skies, which were a kind of good omen.

The gloom added a gleam to Washington’s hopes of making weather history this year by measuring enough precipitation to set a record.

As the day began, 2018 trailed only two years since 1872 in the quest for the Washington precipitation title. The 2018 total here came to 60.46 inches, by National Weather Service figures.

That figure, exceeding 5 feet, was fueled by many memorable incidents of moisture this year. But it nevertheless trailed the two leaders: 1889, which holds the title, with 61.33 inches, and 2003, which recorded 60.83.

By 4 p.m. Saturday, rain, light rain and drizzle had boosted Washington’s 2018 precipitation to 60.62 inches.

If the day was cloudy, one thing was still clear. We were closing in, only 0.71 inches from the top.