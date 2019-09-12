A final copy of the free commuter paper, Express, is seen at McPherson Square Metro Station in downtown Washington, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. The Washington Post announced yesterday that it has decided to cease publication of its Express commuter paper, that has been handed out for free at Metro stations for 16 years. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Washington’s daily free commuter newspaper, Express, is shutting down after 16 years.

The Washington Post shut down Express on Thursday, one day after informing staff of the decision.

Dan Caccavaro, the only editor in chief the paper has known, blames changing consumer habits. He says it became increasingly rare to see subway riders reading the Express or anything else printed on actual paper.

The publication had once been a steady profit generator, but barely broke even last year and ad revenue was trending downward.

Express was always known for its witty covers and the Thursday’s farewell edition was an all-time great. It depicts a trademark yellow Express box on its side underneath the stark headline, “Hope You Enjoy Your Stinkin’ Phones.”

