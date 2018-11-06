Columnist

Among the decorative items gracing the walls of my apartment back when I was in college was a “No Turn on Red” sign. I can’t remember where my roommate and I got it, but we agreed it wasn’t as interesting to look at as the Blondie poster.

No turn on red — specifically, no right turn on red, or RTOR — is in the news around here because the District is considering banning it at 100 intersections.

My colleague Fredrick Kunkle recently explored the interesting history of RTOR and how the gas crisis of the 1970s spurred its adoption around the country. I remember when Washington didn’t have RTOR. And then it did have it — sort of. So many “No Turn on Red” signs went up that it hardly seemed to matter.

But what’s been on my mind lately is a brief time when you couldn’t turn right on red, green or any other color in downtown Washington. You couldn’t turn right at all.

That was in 1991 and 1992, and it applied to the blocks around 13th, 14th and 15th streets NW and their intersections with K, L and M streets. Motorists were forbidden from making any right turns between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Parking was also prohibited.

Why there specifically? Because that’s where prostitutes gathered. The prohibitions were intended to prevent johns from cruising around the blocks.

Ron Shaffer, The Washington Post’s Dr. Gridlock, wrote in November 1992: “Seems the circling traffic, sometimes two or three cars abreast, was gridlocking streets as well as contributing to this ‘bazaar’ spectacle. City officials figured that if motorists were forced to continue straight, out of the zone, there would be less trouble.”

Did it work? Perhaps, though prostitution seldom disappears completely. Back then, sex workers simply moved a few blocks to the Logan Circle neighborhood.

Back then, a spokeswoman from the District’s Department of Transportation told The Post that they were “dead serious” about enforcing the no-right rules. And they were. Our paper ran several letters from drivers who had received a $25 ticket after merely trying to get from Point A to Point B.

Wrote one: “The ‘no right turn’ signs have been up for more than eight months, so I imagine most ‘johns’ now know to steer clear of the area. Therefore, it seems that the only people getting tickets are unsuspecting drivers — people who make a right turn thinking that’s the fastest way to get where they’re going.”

Dr. Gridlock commiserated and provided instructions on how to get to Virginia from L Street: left on 15th Street, left on M Street, left on 23rd Street and into Virginia via Memorial Bridge.

“All left turns,” he wrote.

I’m happy to say goodbye to RTOR, if only to reduce the instances when you’re stopped at a red light with your turn signal on and the impatient guy behind you leans on his horn.

Stay in your lane

Sometimes it seems that everything old is new again. A dedicated bus lane is coming to 16th Street NW between Arkansas Avenue and H Street. A portion of the lane will be reversible.

It reminded me that back in the 1980s, 16th Street NW had a reversible lane for all vehicles that was much longer than what we have now near Columbia Road — or will have in 2020. I seem to remember it started right at the D.C.-Maryland border. Three lanes in, two lanes out in the morning. And in the afternoon, three lanes out, two in. I remember this because I was a delivery driver for a photo lab at the time.

It seemed to work okay. Then the center lane was replaced by medians planted with trees and bushes. I remember some people at the time groused that this was Mayor Marion Barry’s way of signaling he didn’t like commuters from the suburbs.

I went back further in time and found that in 1957, the District experimented with reversible bus-only lanes in Northwest. They were on 19th Street between I Street and Dupont Circle; 18th Street between H Street and New Hampshire Avenue, and 13th Street between E and H streets. “Reserved bus lanes,” they were called.

At the end of the experiment, O. Roy Chalk, the head of D.C. Transit (the private company that predated WMATA), said the lanes hadn’t really saved much time. Too many motorists, he said, were using the bus lanes to pick up and drop off people. And that was before Uber and Lyft.

These blasts from the past made me wonder what other things around here are sold as new but are actually just new versions of things we’ve tried before. If you can conjure anything from the deep recesses of your mind, email it my way.

