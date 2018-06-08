DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Friday:

14-30-33-44-56, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, thirty, thirty-three, forty-four, fifty-six; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

04-14-22-29-31-33

(four, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

2-5-5

(two, five, five)

8-8-3

(eight, eight, three)

0-8-9-9

(zero, eight, nine, nine)

7-2-7-3

(seven, two, seven, three)

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.