DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
03-17-21-35-42, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 4
(three, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: ten; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $3.59 million
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
01-03-06-09-21-23
(one, three, six, nine, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
0-0-0
(zero, zero, zero)
5-7-6
(five, seven, six)
2-3-9-4
(two, three, nine, four)
1-5-8-4
(one, five, eight, four)
13-20-38-45-55, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(thirteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-five; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $121 million
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.