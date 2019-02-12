DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

15-32-39-50-65, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3

(fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine, fifty, sixty-five; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $173 million

9-2-9

(nine, two, nine)

5-4-3

(five, four, three)

3-0-7-9

(three, zero, seven, nine)

0-9-8-4

(zero, nine, eight, four)

Estimated jackpot: $242 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.