DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

6-0-1-5

(six, zero, one, five)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD