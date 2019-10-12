DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

6-6-1

(six, six, one)

2-0-0-4

(two, zero, zero, four)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

