DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Friday:

Estimated jackpot: $71 million

3-5-4

(three, five, four)

7-9-0-7

(seven, nine, zero, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD