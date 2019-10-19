DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

9-5-2

(nine, five, two)

5-5-3-7

(five, five, three, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

