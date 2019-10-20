DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

3-7-9

(three, seven, nine)

2-8-9-3

(two, eight, nine, three)

Estimated jackpot: $120 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD