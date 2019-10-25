DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Friday:

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

5-9-5

(five, nine, five)

3-0-1-2

(three, zero, one, two)

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

