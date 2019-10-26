DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

3-4-9

(three, four, nine)

7-8-9-8

(seven, eight, nine, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD