DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

2-3-6

(two, three, six)

0-2-0-4

(zero, two, zero, four)

Estimated jackpot: $140 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD