DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Friday:

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

5-9-6

(five, nine, six)

8-2-0-1

(eight, two, zero, one)

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD