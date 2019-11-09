DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $163 million

5-6-0

(five, six, zero)

7-5-5-9

(seven, five, five, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

