DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Estimated jackpot: $163 million

9-2-9

(nine, two, nine)

4-3-8-9

(four, three, eight, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD