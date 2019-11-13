DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $178 million

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

4-8-4-6

(four, eight, four, six)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD