DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Estimated jackpot: $178 million

8-8-3

(eight, eight, three)

6-6-9-3

(six, six, nine, three)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD