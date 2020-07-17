DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Friday:

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

06-12-21-24-27-32

(six, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

5-4-3

(five, four, three)

5-0-5

(five, zero, five)

1-3-5-1

(one, three, five, one)

0-5-1-7

(zero, five, one, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.