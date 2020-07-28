DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

7-2-1

(seven, two, one)

3-6-3

(three, six, three)

2-8-2-4

(two, eight, two, four)

5-8-3-7

(five, eight, three, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $126 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.