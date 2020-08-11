DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Estimated jackpot: $24 million

8-6-4

(eight, six, four)

2-1-6

(two, one, six)

8-9-5-3

(eight, nine, five, three)

4-0-8-2

(four, zero, eight, two)

Estimated jackpot: $169 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.