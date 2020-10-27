DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

3-6-0

(three, six, zero)

0-3-5

(zero, three, five)

2-9-2-4

(two, nine, two, four)

1-6-3-5

(one, six, three, five)

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.