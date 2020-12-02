DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

16-20-27-29-33-35

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $136,000

5-3-1

(five, three, one)

3-7-0

(three, seven, zero)

2-6-8-7

(two, six, eight, seven)

6-5-0-8

(six, five, zero, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $231 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.