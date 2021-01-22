DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Friday:

Estimated jackpot: $970 million

02-08-25-27-30-33

(two, eight, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $157,000

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

3-2-6

(three, two, six)

3-2-4-3

(three, two, four, three)

9-8-7-7

(nine, eight, seven, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

