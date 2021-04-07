DOVER, Del. _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

01-02-06-20-24-27

(one, two, six, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $57,000

0-4-5

(zero, four, five)

8-3-0

(eight, three, zero)

6-5-8-6

(six, five, eight, six)

0-8-6-7

(zero, eight, six, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.