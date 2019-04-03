Rabbits at the Fairfax Petland store. Investigators with the Humane Society found bad conditions and dead rabbits in freezers at the store. (Courtesy of the Humane Society)

An undercover investigation by the Humane Society of a Northern Virginia pet shop found what they called inadequate care for rabbits.

In a report, the Humane Society said it had an undercover investigator work for two months at a Petland store in Fairfax, and used hidden cameras, allegedly finding there was no policy at the store regarding medical care for rabbits.

According to the Humane Society’s blog, “several employees indicated that it was regular store practice to let sick or injured rabbits die rather than providing” veterinary care.

One employee allegedly told an undercover investigator from the Humane Society that when rabbits get sick, “we just let them die.” Another said “normally the sick ones just kind of die out.”

Officials with the Humane Society said their investigation also found that the store gets its rabbits from a supplier in Maryland that is an “unlicensed rabbit mill” and that the supplier allegedly keeps 200 rabbits in “dirty, crowded and inhumane conditions.”

The local pet store’s parent company said in a statement it was “shocked and horrified” at the allegations of mistreatment. It said the store is “individually owned and operated by a local family.”

The company said its animal welfare unit is going to conduct a “thorough investigation” of the Fairfax store. “Petland puts the health and welfare of its pets first and does not tolerate any mistreatment of animals,” it said.

With Easter coming, the Humane Society said it released its findings now to educate people who may be considering getting a rabbit.

In their investigation of the Fairfax Petland store, Humane Society officials said they found 14 dead rabbits in a freezer, along with another dead rabbit in a plastic basket under a table.

Humane Society investigators said they linked Petland’s rabbits to a Maryland breeder, John Wagner, and went to his farm, where they found rabbits being kept in conditions similar to “puppy mills.”

Animal rescue officials said the rabbits they saw “looked injured, and at least one dead rabbit was seen laying across the top of a cage.”

Wagner told an investigator from the Humane Society he sells roughly 60 rabbits a month to the Petland store in Fairfax. But officials said he does not have the appropriate license from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make such sales.

A call to Wagner was not immediately returned, and no Petland store manager or owner could be reached for comment.

City of Fairfax police said they did a “routine inspection” and executed a search warrant Monday at the Petland store on Main Street in Fairfax with animal control officers. The police said in a statement that the warrant was issued “based on facts related to failure to provide adequate care and treatment to companion animals.” They also said “documents, records and animals were seized as part of the investigation.”

Humane Society officials cautioned consumers that although it is Easter and rabbits may make attractive pets, potential pet owners should be cautious.

Rabbits can “make delightful and long-lived companions if given the proper care,” officials said, but urged people to do research and make sure they are not “supporting an inhumane operation” if they buy a rabbit.

“Adopting from a rescue group or a local shelter is your kindest option,” officials said.

