Voters are no longer required to give a reason to vote absentee. Registered voters may request a mailed absentee ballot online at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation or can contact local voter registration offices and ask them to mail an application.
In addition to regularly scheduled hours, local voter registration offices will be open for the next two Saturdays — Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 — for early in-person voting. The final day for early in-person voting is Oct. 31.
