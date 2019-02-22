ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A northern Virginia drug dealer whose product resulted in two overdose deaths has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The sentence received Friday in federal court in Alexandria by 29-year-old Joseph Curry of Leesburg is slightly longer than the 20-year mandatory minimum required under his guilty plea entered last year.

Court documents show that Curry dealt drugs throughout Loudoun County. Two people who used fentanyl and heroin that he sold died in March 2016.

Even after the deaths, prosecutors say he tried to market his heroin to other potential buyers by describing it as a batch so potent that it was inducing overdoses.

Curry can be deported to his native Canada after serving his sentence.

