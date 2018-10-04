LEESBURG, Va. — A middle school dean has been charged with assaulting a student at his Virginia school.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced that 35-year-old Ryan Fortenbaugh of Purcellville, a dean at the Douglass School in Leesburg, was arrested Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says he was arrested on a citizen-obtained arrest warrant for assault and battery and released on a summons.

Officials say the student was inside a school bathroom vaping with several students on Sept. 5, when he was confronted by Fortenbaugh. The student reported that he was restrained by Fortenbaugh, before being assaulted.

Fortenbaugh has been on administrative leave from Loudoun County Public Schools since the reported incident. A call to Fortenbaugh’s attorney was not returned.

