Authorities had found the bodies of the mother and son earlier this week after the pair’s canoe was found overturned last week.
McKean was the daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and David Lee Townsend. She was also the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy.
McKean’s husband wrote in a Facebook post that the two were playing kickball on Townsend’s waterfront property when the ball went into a cove. They tried to retrieve the ball in a canoe and somehow got pushed into the open bay.
