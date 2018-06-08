MARYLAND

Death of woman found in burned home is ruled a homicide

Police in Prince George’s County have ruled as homicide the death of a 76-year-old woman whose body was found after a fire in her home, officials said.

Jeanette Goines of Hyattsville was found dead April 14 inside a home in the 1400 block of Ray Road.

Earlier that day, police went to the home after an alarm went off but found the residence secure and with “no signs of forced entry.” Officials said there was no sign of fire at the time.

But barely 40 minutes later, emergency responders went to the home for a fire. Firefighters found Goines dead inside, and she had been badly burned, police said.

After a review by the chief medical examiner, the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma. Officials also determined that the manner of death was homicide and that the woman was dead before the fire began.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Man is killed in hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was killed early Friday when he was struck by up to two vehicles that left the scene in the Aspen Hill area, police said.

About 3:50 a.m., officers went to southbound Georgia Avenue at Hewitt Avenue for a report of a person in the roadway, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

They found 40-year-old Gregory Jonathan Atwood, of Silver Spring, dead in the southbound lanes of Georgia Avenue after he had been struck by up to two vehicles that left the area, the statement said.

Police said one of the vehicles involved may be a 2011 Chrysler 200 or a 2011 Dodge Avenger of unknown color, and one may be silver.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 240-773-5500.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

One dead, 4 injured in Fairfax County crash

One person died and four others were injured in a crash in Fairfax County on Friday, police said.

About 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 10100 block of Furnace Road, Fairfax County Police said on Twitter. It was not known how many vehicles were involved.

The victims were not identified but were “believed to [be] males in their teens or early 20s,” police said in a tweet. They added that speed was considered to be a factor in the crash.

Furnace Road was shut down between Lorton Road and Dairy Road and was expected to remain closed into Friday evening, police said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer